Better Life Stainless Steel Polish
16 fl ozUPC: 0089545400209
Product Details
- Clean. Polish. Protect.
- Safely cleans and polishes stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, cooktop and range hood. Also great on chrome, nickel, titanium and other fine metal surfaces.
- Naturally Scented using only oils of Lavender and Chamomile.
- People and pet safe. Free of common skin and respiratory irritants. Hypoallergenic. Gluten free.
- Far exceeds US and European biodegradability standards. Made from renewable sources. Safe for rivers and marine life. Free of VOCs.
- This non-abrasive formula cuts through grease and dirt while leaving a protective, streak-free shine that resists fingerprints and dust without an oily film.
- Non-Toxic No fumes! Unlike most cleaners, Einshine is free of ammonia, silicones petroleum oils and waxes. This product won't damage your stainless steel finish or your health.