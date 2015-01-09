Better Life Stainless Steel Polish Perspective: front
Better Life Stainless Steel Polish Perspective: left
Better Life Stainless Steel Polish Perspective: right
Better Life Stainless Steel Polish

16 fl ozUPC: 0089545400209
  • Clean. Polish. Protect.
  • Safely cleans and polishes stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, cooktop and range hood. Also great on chrome, nickel, titanium and other fine metal surfaces.
  • Naturally Scented using only oils of Lavender and Chamomile.
  • People and pet safe. Free of common skin and respiratory irritants. Hypoallergenic. Gluten free.
  • Far exceeds US and European biodegradability standards. Made from renewable sources. Safe for rivers and marine life. Free of VOCs.
  • This non-abrasive formula cuts through grease and dirt while leaving a protective, streak-free shine that resists fingerprints and dust without an oily film.
  • Non-Toxic No fumes! Unlike most cleaners, Einshine is free of ammonia, silicones petroleum oils and waxes. This product won't damage your stainless steel finish or your health.