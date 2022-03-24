Hover to Zoom
Better Life Tub & Tile Cleaner Tea Tree & Eucalyptus
32 fl ozUPC: 0089545400263
Product Details
Plant Power For Your Shower
With every spray, pour and pump, Better Life proves that the world''s most powerful cleaners can be safe around kids and pets, and kinder to the planet. Our foaming tub and tile cleaner dissolves soap scum, rust and hard water stains without fumes or funny fragrances. Celebrate your sparkling bathroom and shower by splashing, shampooing and singing freely.
A Non-Toxic Friendship
Plant-derived cleaning agents
From coconut, corn and citrus (really!)
Natural scent
From essential oils and plant extracts (yay!)
No alcohol
No petroleum solvents
No Synthetic fragrances
No dyes
No chlorine or bleach
No SLS or SLES
None. Never. Nope!
Just the good stuff.