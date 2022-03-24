Plant Power For Your Shower

With every spray, pour and pump, Better Life proves that the world''s most powerful cleaners can be safe around kids and pets, and kinder to the planet. Our foaming tub and tile cleaner dissolves soap scum, rust and hard water stains without fumes or funny fragrances. Celebrate your sparkling bathroom and shower by splashing, shampooing and singing freely.

A Non-Toxic Friendship

Plant-derived cleaning agents

From coconut, corn and citrus (really!)

Natural scent

From essential oils and plant extracts (yay!)

No alcohol

No petroleum solvents

No Synthetic fragrances

No dyes

No chlorine or bleach

No SLS or SLES

None. Never. Nope!

Just the good stuff.