Better Life What Ever Unscented
32 fl ozUPC: 0089545400200
Product Details
With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world's most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets, and the planet. This natural, unscented all-purpose cleaner packs a punch, outperforming cleaners that sting. It just makes sense (not scents).
- 100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents
- From Soap Bark, Coconut, And Corn
- No Alcohol, Ethers, Petroleum Solvents, Synthetic Fragrances, Dyes, Parabens, Ethoxylates, SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfates), Or SLEs
- No Harsh Chemical Residue
- Naturally Filth Fighting
- Cuts Through Grease & Grime
- Safer For The Mess Makers (Not The Mess)
- Cruelty Free