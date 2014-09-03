With every spray, pour, and pump, Better Life proves that the world's most powerful cleaners can be safe for kids, pets, and the planet. This natural, unscented all-purpose cleaner packs a punch, outperforming cleaners that sting. It just makes sense (not scents).

100% Plant-Derived Cleaning Agents

From Soap Bark, Coconut, And Corn

No Alcohol, Ethers, Petroleum Solvents, Synthetic Fragrances, Dyes, Parabens, Ethoxylates, SLS (Sodium Lauryl Sulfates), Or SLEs

No Harsh Chemical Residue

Naturally Filth Fighting

Cuts Through Grease & Grime

Safer For The Mess Makers (Not The Mess)

Cruelty Free