8 ozUPC: 0009830800280
Foundation for soups, sauces, gravies, appetizers, and entrees. Easy to use. Versatile. Applicable to many different menu options.

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium700mg30.43%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Roasted Chicken*, Salt, Cane Sugar*, Maltodextrin*, Flavoring*, Yeast Extract, Food Starch*, Turmeric*, Natural Flavor*.*Organic

Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

