8 ozUPC: 0009830800203
Product Details

Better Than Bouillon blendable bases easily spoon right out of the jar and let you add as much, or as little, flavor as desired. From marinades, glazes and vegetables to soups, sides and slow cooker dishes, Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base adds flavor to all your favorite dishes.

  • Made From Roasted Beef and Concentrated Beef Stock
  • Makes 9.5 Quarts of Broth
  • 38 Servings

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium680mg29.57%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Roasted Beef With Concentrated Beef Stock, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Dried Whey, Potato Flour, Caramel Color, Corn Oil, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
