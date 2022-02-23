Better Than Bouillon Premium Roasted Beef Base
Product Details
Better Than Bouillon blendable bases easily spoon right out of the jar and let you add as much, or as little, flavor as desired. From marinades, glazes and vegetables to soups, sides and slow cooker dishes, Better Than Bouillon Roasted Beef Base adds flavor to all your favorite dishes.
- Made From Roasted Beef and Concentrated Beef Stock
- Makes 9.5 Quarts of Broth
- 38 Servings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Roasted Beef With Concentrated Beef Stock, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Sugar, Corn Syrup Solids, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Dried Whey, Potato Flour, Caramel Color, Corn Oil, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More