Better Than Bouillon Roasted Garlic Base
8 ozUPC: 0009830820114
Located in AISLE 8
Foundation for soups, sauces, gravies, appetizers, and entrees. Easy to use, versatile, and applicable to many different menu options.
Nutritional Information
servings per container
Serving size1teaspoon (6 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium650mg27.08%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Garlic, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Water, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Soybean Oil, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More