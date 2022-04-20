Better Than Bouillon Sauteed Onion Base
Product Details
Better Than Bouillon® Sauteed Onion Base is made with sautéed onions. This gives it a richer, more robust flavor than ordinary bouillons or soup stocks. Better Than Bouillon blendable bases easily spoon right out of the jar and let you add as much, or as little, flavor as desired. From marinades, glazes and, vegetables to soups, sides, and slow cooker dishes, Better Than Bouillon Sauteed Onion Base adds flavor to all your favorite dishes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SAUTEED ONION, SALT, WATER, SUGAR, ONION POWDER, HYDROLYZED CORN PROTEIN, SOYBEAN OIL, YEAST EXTRACT, MODIFIED POTATO STARCH, NATURAL FLAVOR, XANTHAN GUM.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More