Better Than Bouillon Sauteed Onion Base

8 ozUPC: 0009830824290
Product Details

Better Than Bouillon® Sauteed Onion Base is made with sautéed onions. This gives it a richer, more robust flavor than ordinary bouillons or soup stocks. Better Than Bouillon blendable bases easily spoon right out of the jar and let you add as much, or as little, flavor as desired. From marinades, glazes and, vegetables to soups, sides, and slow cooker dishes, Better Than Bouillon Sauteed Onion Base adds flavor to all your favorite dishes.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
38.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 tsp (6g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium650mg28%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SAUTEED ONION, SALT, WATER, SUGAR, ONION POWDER, HYDROLYZED CORN PROTEIN, SOYBEAN OIL, YEAST EXTRACT, MODIFIED POTATO STARCH, NATURAL FLAVOR, XANTHAN GUM.

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
