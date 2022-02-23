Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base Perspective: front
Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base

8 ozUPC: 0009830800210
Product Details

Original Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base is made with turkey with natural juices. This gives it a richer, more robust flavor than ordinary bouillons or soup stocks. Better Than Bouillon blendable bases easily spoon right out of the jar and let you add as much, or as little, flavor as desired. Perfect for soups, sauces, gravies, and casseroles or to cook vegetables, rice or pasta with more flavor.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (6 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Roasted Turkey, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Soybean Oil, Flavoring, Dried Whey (Milk), Food Starch-modified, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More