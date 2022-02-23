Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base
Product Details
Original Better Than Bouillon Turkey Base is made with turkey with natural juices. This gives it a richer, more robust flavor than ordinary bouillons or soup stocks. Better Than Bouillon blendable bases easily spoon right out of the jar and let you add as much, or as little, flavor as desired. Perfect for soups, sauces, gravies, and casseroles or to cook vegetables, rice or pasta with more flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Roasted Turkey, Salt, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Soybean Oil, Flavoring, Dried Whey (Milk), Food Starch-modified, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
