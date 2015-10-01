Hover to Zoom
BetterBody Foods Organic Chia Seeds
1.25 lbsUPC: 0089792200207
"Chia" was the Ancient Mayan word for strength.
Our Organic Chia Seeds help make you stronger by providing vital building blocks of nutrition.
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
43.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Raw , Organic Chia Seeds .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More