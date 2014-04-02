BetterBody Foods Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: front
BetterBody Foods Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: left
BetterBody Foods Organic Coconut Oil Perspective: right
BetterBody Foods Organic Coconut Oil

15.5 fl ozUPC: 0089792200248
Product Details

Hands down, Naturally Refined Organic Coconut Oil is the best for cooking. It works wonders in high-heat cooking (up to 425°F), making it a perfect butter and vegetable oil substitute for baking, sauteing, even deep frying. But that's not all ithas in store. It's got Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) to boost your energy. Did we mention it's flavor-neutral and aroma-neutral? No wonder we're nuts over coconut oil.

  • Naturally Refined
  • Neutral Flavor & Aroma
  • High-Heat Cooking
  • Liquid Above 76°F. Solid Below 76°F
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Kosher
  • Non GMO Project Verified

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat13g65%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Coconut Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
