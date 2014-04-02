Hands down, Naturally Refined Organic Coconut Oil is the best for cooking. It works wonders in high-heat cooking (up to 425°F), making it a perfect butter and vegetable oil substitute for baking, sauteing, even deep frying. But that's not all ithas in store. It's got Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) to boost your energy. Did we mention it's flavor-neutral and aroma-neutral? No wonder we're nuts over coconut oil.

Naturally Refined

Neutral Flavor & Aroma

High-Heat Cooking

Liquid Above 76°F. Solid Below 76°F

USDA Certified Organic

Kosher

Non GMO Project Verified