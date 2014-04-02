BetterBody Foods Organic Coconut Oil
Product Details
Hands down, Naturally Refined Organic Coconut Oil is the best for cooking. It works wonders in high-heat cooking (up to 425°F), making it a perfect butter and vegetable oil substitute for baking, sauteing, even deep frying. But that's not all ithas in store. It's got Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) to boost your energy. Did we mention it's flavor-neutral and aroma-neutral? No wonder we're nuts over coconut oil.
- Naturally Refined
- Neutral Flavor & Aroma
- High-Heat Cooking
- Liquid Above 76°F. Solid Below 76°F
- USDA Certified Organic
- Kosher
- Non GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Coconut Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More