BetterBody Foods Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
28 ozUPC: 0089792200245
Product Details
Virgin Organic Coconut Oil is delicious and works wonders in medium-heat cooking (up to 350°F). It takes over for butter or margarine to add a light coconut flavor and aroma to cookies, brownies, even stir fries. But that's not all it has in store. It's got Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) to boost your energy.
- Light Coconut Flavor & Aroma
- Medium-Heat Cooking
- USDA Certified Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Certified Gluten Free
- Non-BPA Packaging
- Kosher
- MCTs
- Product of Phillippines and/or Sri Lanka
- Liquid Above 76°, Solid Below 76°
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Coconut Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
