Virgin Organic Coconut Oil is delicious and works wonders in medium-heat cooking (up to 350°F). It takes over for butter or margarine to add a light coconut flavor and aroma to cookies, brownies, even stir fries. But that's not all it has in store. It's got Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) to boost your energy.

Light Coconut Flavor & Aroma

Medium-Heat Cooking

USDA Certified Organic

Non-GMO Project Verified

Certified Gluten Free

Non-BPA Packaging

Kosher

MCTs

Product of Phillippines and/or Sri Lanka

Liquid Above 76°, Solid Below 76°