BetterBody Foods PBfit™ Peanut Butter Powder Perspective: front
BetterBody Foods PBfit™ Peanut Butter Powder Perspective: back
BetterBody Foods PBfit™ Peanut Butter Powder Perspective: left
BetterBody Foods PBfit™ Peanut Butter Powder Perspective: right
BetterBody Foods PBfit™ Peanut Butter Powder Perspective: bottom
BetterBody Foods PBfit™ Peanut Butter Powder

15 ozUPC: 0089792200282
Product Details

PBfit™ is everything you love about peanut butter, made better. Whole-roasted peanuts, pressed to perfection, means PBfit contains 87% less fat than traditional peanut butter, and about 1/3 the calories. All that’s left is powerful peanut protein, and a rich, guilt-free flavor you’ll crave on everything. Blend it into breakfast smoothies and other drinks for a tasty, low-fat protein boost after the gym! Mix into baked goods like bread, pancakes, waffles, and cookies to add a great peanut butter flavor.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium44mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Phosphorus62mg4%
Potassium124mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts, Coconut Palm Sugar, Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More