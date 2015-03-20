BetterBody Foods PBfit™ Peanut Butter Powder
Product Details
PBfit™ is everything you love about peanut butter, made better. Whole-roasted peanuts, pressed to perfection, means PBfit contains 87% less fat than traditional peanut butter, and about 1/3 the calories. All that’s left is powerful peanut protein, and a rich, guilt-free flavor you’ll crave on everything. Blend it into breakfast smoothies and other drinks for a tasty, low-fat protein boost after the gym! Mix into baked goods like bread, pancakes, waffles, and cookies to add a great peanut butter flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Coconut Palm Sugar, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More