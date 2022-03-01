Hover to Zoom
Betty Buzz Tonic Water
4 bottles / 9 fl ozUPC: 0085002939401
Product Details
Made with natural quinine and sweetened with premium organic agave. Only 4 ingredients & 50 calories per 9oz bottle. No artificial colors or sweeteners. Tastefully crafted to mix with spirits or solo.
- Kosher
- 4 ingredients
- No artificial colors or sweeteners.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size9 fl oz (266mL)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Dietary Fiber1g2%
Sugar13g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Agave Syrup, Citric Acid, Quinine and other Natural Flavors
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
