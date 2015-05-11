Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour Bleached, Egg White, Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Enzyme Modified Soy Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Flavor, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (A Whipping Aid).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

