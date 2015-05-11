Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix is the perfect fat free dessert for your special occasion. It’s a classic texture and flavor that everyone will love.
- Kosher Dairy
- Bowl to oven in minutes
- Fat Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour Bleached, Egg White, Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Enzyme Modified Soy Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Flavor, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (A Whipping Aid).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
