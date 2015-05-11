Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix Perspective: front
Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix Perspective: back
Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix Perspective: left
Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix Perspective: bottom
Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix

16 ozUPC: 0001600044030
Product Details

Betty Crocker Angel Food Cake Mix is the perfect fat free dessert for your special occasion. It’s a classic texture and flavor that everyone will love.

  • Kosher Dairy
  • Bowl to oven in minutes
  • Fat Free

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083package (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour Bleached, Egg White, Corn Starch, Baking Soda, Citric Acid, Enzyme Modified Soy Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Flavor, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (A Whipping Aid).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
