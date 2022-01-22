Betty Crocker™ Au Gratin Potatoes
Product Details
Real sliced potatoes in a creamy cheddar sauce with dashes of onion and herbs. It's delicious as is, or add your own twist. These 100% American Grown Potatoes make a perfect side dish for your family meal.
- Just add milk and butter
- Made with 100% Real Sliced Potatoes
- 100% American Grown Potatoes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes*, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Onion*, Potassium Phosphate, Ricotta Cheese* (Whey, Milkfat, Lactic Acid, Salt), Potassium Chloride.Contains Less Than 0.5 % of: Garlic*, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Monosodium Glutamate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Cheddar Cheese* (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Citrate, Whey, Lactic Acid, Nonfat Milk*, Calcium Lactate, Mono and Diglycerides, Blue Cheese* (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Yeast Extract, Milk Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Color (Yellow Lakes 5 & 6), Sodium Phosphate, Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
