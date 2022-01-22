Ingredients

Potatoes*, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Salt, Onion*, Potassium Phosphate, Ricotta Cheese* (Whey, Milkfat, Lactic Acid, Salt), Potassium Chloride.Contains Less Than 0.5 % of: Garlic*, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Monosodium Glutamate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Cheddar Cheese* (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Citrate, Whey, Lactic Acid, Nonfat Milk*, Calcium Lactate, Mono and Diglycerides, Blue Cheese* (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Yeast Extract, Milk Protein Concentrate, Natural Flavor, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Color (Yellow Lakes 5 & 6), Sodium Phosphate, Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

