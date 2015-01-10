Betty Crocker™ Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Product Details
Fill your home with the smell of freshly baked cookies in three easy steps with Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix. Simply mix with softened butter and egg, drop onto a cookie sheet, and bake for the delicious taste of homemade cookies that your whole family will enjoy. This cookie dough mix makes about three dozen two-inch cookies.
- A classic cookie with chocolate chips that makes a warm, sweet treat that everyone will love
- A quick dessert that goes from bowl to oven in minutes
- Bake classic chocolate chip cookies or use the mix as the base for other creative recipes
- Keep your sweet tooth satisfied with all the Betty Crocker cookie mixes, including Peanut Butter, Oatmeal, Double Chocolate Chunk and more
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official partner
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Brown Sugar, Sugar, Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
