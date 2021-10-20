Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Snack Size Cookie Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Snack Size Cookie Mix helps you make delicious fresh out of the oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.
- Simpler than scratch. Ready in 3 easy steps.
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- No Artificial Colors or Preservatives
- Kosher Diary
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Brown Sugar, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein Isolate, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt, Egg Yolk, Sodium Silicoaluminate
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More