Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Snack Size Cookie Mix

7.5 ozUPC: 0001600045707
Product Details

Betty Crocker Chocolate Chip Snack Size Cookie Mix helps you make delicious fresh out of the oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.

  • Simpler than scratch. Ready in 3 easy steps.
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • No Artificial Colors or Preservatives
  • Kosher Diary
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp mix (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Protein2g
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Brown Sugar, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Wheat Protein Isolate, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt, Egg Yolk, Sodium Silicoaluminate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
