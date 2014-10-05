Betty Crocker™ Delights Cookie Brownie Bars Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker Delights Cookie Brownie Bars Mix helps you make decadent fresh out of the oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.
- Chocolatey cocoa brownie meets delicious chocolate chip cookie!
- Bowl to oven in minutes
- No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- Kosher dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Corn Syrup, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Molasses Powder, Carob Powder, Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More