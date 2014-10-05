Betty Crocker™ Delights Cookie Brownie Bars Mix Perspective: front
Betty Crocker™ Delights Cookie Brownie Bars Mix Perspective: back
Betty Crocker™ Delights Cookie Brownie Bars Mix Perspective: left
Betty Crocker™ Delights Cookie Brownie Bars Mix Perspective: right
Betty Crocker™ Delights Cookie Brownie Bars Mix

17.4 ozUPC: 0001600013978
Product Details

Betty Crocker Delights Cookie Brownie Bars Mix helps you make decadent fresh out of the oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.

  • Chocolatey cocoa brownie meets delicious chocolate chip cookie!
  • Bowl to oven in minutes
  • No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
  • No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
  • Kosher dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.063package (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Iron1.2mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Corn Syrup, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Molasses Powder, Carob Powder, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

