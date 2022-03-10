Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist™ French Vanilla Cake Mix
Product Details
Bowl to oven in minutes!
There's Pudding In The Mix! Thank you for welcoming us into your home. We hope what’s inside this box helps you bring more love to your table.
Cordially Yours,
Betty Crocker
- No Colors From Artificial Sources
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Kosher Dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate0. Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters, Salt, Monoglycerides, Palm Oil, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More