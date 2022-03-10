Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist™ French Vanilla Cake Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist™ French Vanilla Cake Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist™ French Vanilla Cake Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist™ French Vanilla Cake Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist™ French Vanilla Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0001600040991
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Bowl to oven in minutes!

There's Pudding In The Mix! Thank you for welcoming us into your home. We hope what’s inside this box helps you bring more love to your table.

Cordially Yours,

Betty Crocker

  • No Colors From Artificial Sources
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Low Fat
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate0. Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters, Salt, Monoglycerides, Palm Oil, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More