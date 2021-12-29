Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Betty Crocker™ Delights Super Moist Triple Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0001600041001
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Bowl to oven in minutes! Thank you for welcoming us into your home. We hope what’s inside this box helps you bring more love to your table. Cordially Yours, Betty Crocker.

  • There's pudding in the mix!
  • Bowl to oven in minutes
  • Makes one 13" x 9" pan
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium380mg16.52%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron2.1mg10%
Potassium100mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Cocoa Processed With Alkali (Red Dutched and Dark Dutched), Corn Syrup, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor), Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Carob Powder, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters of Fatty Acids, Distilled Monoglycerides, Salt, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More