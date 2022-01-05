Betty Crocker™ Delights Supreme Frosted Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Supreme Frosted Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Supreme Frosted Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Delights Supreme Frosted Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Betty Crocker™ Delights Supreme Frosted Brownie Mix

19.1 ozUPC: 0001600081333
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Frosted Brownie Mix helps you make decadent fresh out of the oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.

  • With cocoa and rich & creamy chocolate flavored frosting in a pouch!
  • Just add oil, water, and eggs.
  • From box to oven in less than 5 minutes
  • Kosher Dairy