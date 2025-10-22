Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix helps you make decadent fresh out of the oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.
- With real California walnuts!
- Just add oil, water, and eggs.
- From box to oven in less than 5 minutes
- Kosher Dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Walnut Pieces, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil, Corn Syrup.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Salt, Carob Powder, Artificial Flavor.Freshness Preserved by BHT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
