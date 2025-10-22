Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix

16.5 ozUPC: 0001600081341
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix helps you make decadent fresh out of the oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.

  • With real California walnuts!
  • Just add oil, water, and eggs.
  • From box to oven in less than 5 minutes
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.063package (29 g mix)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Walnut Pieces, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil, Corn Syrup.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Salt, Carob Powder, Artificial Flavor.Freshness Preserved by BHT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More