Betty Crocker™ Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix helps you make delicious, fresh out of the oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.
- Kosher Dairy
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Colors
- No Preservatives
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Chocolate Chunks (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Corn Syrup, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
