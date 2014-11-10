Betty Crocker™ Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix Perspective: front
Betty Crocker™ Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix Perspective: back
Betty Crocker™ Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix

17.5 ozUPC: 0001600030670
Product Details

Betty Crocker Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix helps you make delicious, fresh out of the oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.

  • Kosher Dairy
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • No Colors
  • No Preservatives

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium40mg1.14%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Chocolate Chunks (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Corn Syrup, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
