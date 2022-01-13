Betty Crocker™ Favorites Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Betty Crocker™ Favorites Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix

19.9 ozUPC: 0001600042730
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Betty Crocker Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix helps you make decadent fresh out of the oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.

  • Just Add Oil, Water, and Eggs.
  • From Box To Oven In Less Than 5 Minutes
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.05package (28 g mix)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Corn Syrup, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Carob Powder, Salt, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More