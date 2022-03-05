Betty Crocker™ Favorites Fudge Brownie Mix
Product Details
Decadent brownies minus the effort? Betty Crocker Fudge Brownie Mix is your go-to for thick, fudgy brownies with an intense chocolate taste. Plus, they go from bowl to oven in minutes — simply mix with water, oil, and eggs, pour into a greased pan, and bake for ridiculously good brownies your whole family will enjoy. Use the brownie baking mix as is or explore Betty Crocker recipes for a new take on this classic dessert.
- Contains one 18.3-ounce box of Betty Crocker Family Size Fudge Brownie Mix
- Delicious fudge brownies with incredible flavor and decadent texture
- Just add oil, water and eggs to go from bowl to oven in minutes
- Bake classic fudge brownies or give them a twist and top them with fruit, nuts and more
- Try another Betty Crocker brownie mix like Dark Chocolate or Mint Chip
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Syrup, Carob Powder, Corn Starch, Salt, Canola Oil, Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More