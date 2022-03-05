Betty Crocker™ Favorites Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Betty Crocker™ Favorites Fudge Brownie Mix

18.3 ozUPC: 0001600019726
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Decadent brownies minus the effort? Betty Crocker Fudge Brownie Mix is your go-to for thick, fudgy brownies with an intense chocolate taste. Plus, they go from bowl to oven in minutes — simply mix with water, oil, and eggs, pour into a greased pan, and bake for ridiculously good brownies your whole family will enjoy. Use the brownie baking mix as is or explore Betty Crocker recipes for a new take on this classic dessert.

  • Contains one 18.3-ounce box of Betty Crocker Family Size Fudge Brownie Mix
  • Delicious fudge brownies with incredible flavor and decadent texture
  • Just add oil, water and eggs to go from bowl to oven in minutes
  • Bake classic fudge brownies or give them a twist and top them with fruit, nuts and more
  • Try another Betty Crocker brownie mix like Dark Chocolate or Mint Chip

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.05package (26 g mix)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein1g
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Syrup, Carob Powder, Corn Starch, Salt, Canola Oil, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More