Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Cocoa, Corn Syrup.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Carob Powder, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

