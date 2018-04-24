Betty Crocker™ Favorites Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: top
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix Perspective: bottom
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix

18.4 ozUPC: 0001600043058
Product Details

Betty Crocker™ Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix Family Size helps you make decadent, fresh-out-of-the-oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.

  • Just add oil, water, and eggs
  • From box to oven in less than 5 minutes
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.056package (29 g mix)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Cocoa, Corn Syrup.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Carob Powder, Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

