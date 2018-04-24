Betty Crocker™ Favorites Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker™ Milk Chocolate Brownie Mix Family Size helps you make decadent, fresh-out-of-the-oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.
- Just add oil, water, and eggs
- From box to oven in less than 5 minutes
- Kosher Dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Cocoa, Corn Syrup.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Nonfat Milk, Salt, Carob Powder, Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More