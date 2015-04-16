Ingredients

Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters, Salt, Monoglycerides, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Flavor, Yellows 5 & 6.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More