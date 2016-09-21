Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Betty Crocker™ Favorites Super Moist™ White Cake Mix
16.25 ozUPC: 0001600040981
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Whatever the mood or the occasion, there's always a reason to indulge in a freshly baked slice of fluffy white cake. With the Betty Crocker Super Moist White Cake Mix, baking the perfect cake is simply minutes away. It only takes a few minutes to bring this cake mix from the box to the oven. Whether the occasion is a weekday treat or a fancy celebration, the Betty Crocker Super Moist White Cake Mix is sure to delight the taste buds.
- Contains one 16.25-ounce box of Betty Crocker Super Moist White Cake Mix
- A classic cake that's moist, fluffy and a perfect sweet treat
- Just add oil, water and eggs to go from bowl to oven in minutes
- Bake classic white cake or top it with fruit, nuts and more
- Try other Betty Crocker Super Moist cake mixes like Yellow Cake or Chocolate Fudge Cake