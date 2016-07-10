Betty Crocker™ Favorites Super Moist™ Yellow Cake Mix
Nothing can lift your mood like a deliciously moist slice of freshly baked cake.
With Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix, all you need is oil, water and eggs to bring this delectable cake to life. It only takes a few minutes and you'll have this cake mix from the box to the oven. Keep your pantry stocked so you have some on hand whenever you or a loved one needs a little cheering up.
- Contains one 15.25-ounce box of Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix
- A moist and indulgent yellow cake that's perfect for every occasion
- Just add oil, water and eggs to go from bowl to oven in minutes
- Bake classic yellow cake or top it with fruit, nuts and more
- Try other Betty Crocker Super Moist cake mixes like White Cake or Chocolate Fudge Cake
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters, Salt, Monoglycerides, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellows 5 & 6
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
