Betty Crocker™ Favorites Super Moist™ Yellow Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0001600043054
Product Details

Nothing can lift your mood like a deliciously moist slice of freshly baked cake.

With Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix, all you need is oil, water and eggs to bring this delectable cake to life. It only takes a few minutes and you'll have this cake mix from the box to the oven. Keep your pantry stocked so you have some on hand whenever you or a loved one needs a little cheering up.

  • Contains one 15.25-ounce box of Betty Crocker Super Moist Yellow Cake Mix
  • A moist and indulgent yellow cake that's perfect for every occasion
  • Just add oil, water and eggs to go from bowl to oven in minutes
  • Bake classic yellow cake or top it with fruit, nuts and more
  • Try other Betty Crocker Super Moist cake mixes like White Cake or Chocolate Fudge Cake

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate36g13.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
Calcium100mg8%
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters, Salt, Monoglycerides, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellows 5 & 6

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
