Betty Crocker™ Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie Mix
16 ozUPC: 0001600027793
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Betty Crocker Gluten Free Chocolate Brownie Mix helps you make decadent fresh out of the oven brownies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked brownie experience.
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colors Or Preservatives
- Kosher
- Just Add, Oil, Water and Eggs
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.063package (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Iron1mg6%
Potassium100mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Flavor), Rice Flour, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Salt, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More