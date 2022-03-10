Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.111package (47 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 180

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 1.92% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 135mg 5.87%

Total Carbohydrate 40g 14.55% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 20g

Protein 1g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 0mg 0%