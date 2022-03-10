Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker™ Gluten-Free Yellow Cake Mix
15 ozUPC: 0001600027791
Betty Crocker Gluten Free Yellow Cake Mix helps you easily make this classic dessert at home. Rich tasting, and with no artificial preservatives or colors.
- Gluten free
- No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- No artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup
- Kosher
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.111package (47 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Sugar, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Sulfate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Salt, Xanthan Gum
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
