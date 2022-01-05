Betty Crocker™ Holiday Sugar Cookie Cups Baking Mix Perspective: front
Betty Crocker™ Holiday Sugar Cookie Cups Baking Mix Perspective: left
Betty Crocker™ Holiday Sugar Cookie Cups Baking Mix Perspective: right
Betty Crocker™ Holiday Sugar Cookie Cups Baking Mix

14.1 ozUPC: 0001600018197
Product Details

Betty Crocker's™ Holiday Sugar Cookie Cups are the perfect sweet treat. The box includes cookie mix, frosting, sprinkles and paper baking cups.

  • Limited Edition
  • Just add Butter and Water
  • Kosher Dairy

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg4%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Vegetable Oil (palm, palm kernel), Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Water. Contains 2% or less of: Dextrose, Leavening (baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate), Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Cellulose Gum, Monoglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Color (red 40 lake, red 40, yellows 5 & 6, blue 1), Carrageenan, Nonfat Milk, Egg White, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
