Unprepared

Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Vegetable Oil (palm, palm kernel), Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, Water. Contains 2% or less of: Dextrose, Leavening (baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate), Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrin, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Gum Arabic, Carnauba Wax, Cellulose Gum, Monoglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Color (red 40 lake, red 40, yellows 5 & 6, blue 1), Carrageenan, Nonfat Milk, Egg White, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More