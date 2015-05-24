Ingredients

Potatoes*, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid) Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Phosphate, Onion, *, Monosodium Glutamate, Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Milkfat, Lactic Acid, Salt), Potassium Chloride, Contains Less Than 0.5% of: Cheddar Cheese, * (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Whey, Wheat Starch, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Soy Flour, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Mono and Diglycerides, Nonfat Milk, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Sodium Phosphate, Blue Cheese, * (Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Yeast Extract, Color (Yellow Lakes 5 and Yellow Lake 6, Beta Carotene), Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate, Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More