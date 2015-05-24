Betty Crocker Julienne Potatoes
Product Details
Made with 100% real American grown potatoes cut like French fries in a creamy cheese sauce. A tried and true casserole dish.
- Combined with the perfect blend of cheeses
- Made with 100% Real Potatoes
- 100% American Grown Potatoes
- Add Milk and Butter
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes*, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid) Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Phosphate, Onion, *, Monosodium Glutamate, Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Milkfat, Lactic Acid, Salt), Potassium Chloride, Contains Less Than 0.5% of: Cheddar Cheese, * (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Whey, Wheat Starch, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Soy Flour, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Mono and Diglycerides, Nonfat Milk, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Sodium Phosphate, Blue Cheese, * (Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Yeast Extract, Color (Yellow Lakes 5 and Yellow Lake 6, Beta Carotene), Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate, Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
