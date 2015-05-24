Betty Crocker Julienne Potatoes Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Julienne Potatoes Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Julienne Potatoes Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Julienne Potatoes Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Julienne Potatoes Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Julienne Potatoes Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Betty Crocker Julienne Potatoes

4.6 ozUPC: 0001600041820
Purchase Options
Located in Aisle 7

Product Details

Made with 100% real American grown potatoes cut like French fries in a creamy cheese sauce. A tried and true casserole dish.

  • Combined with the perfect blend of cheeses
  • Made with 100% Real Potatoes
  • 100% American Grown Potatoes
  • Add Milk and Butter

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup as packaged (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium510mg22.17%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Potassium250mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes*, Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid) Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Phosphate, Onion, *, Monosodium Glutamate, Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Milkfat, Lactic Acid, Salt), Potassium Chloride, Contains Less Than 0.5% of: Cheddar Cheese, * (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Whey, Wheat Starch, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor, Lactic Acid, Soy Flour, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Mono and Diglycerides, Nonfat Milk, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Sodium Phosphate, Blue Cheese, * (Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Yeast Extract, Color (Yellow Lakes 5 and Yellow Lake 6, Beta Carotene), Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate, Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More