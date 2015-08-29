Betty Crocker™ Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix helps you make delicious fresh out of the oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.
- Ready in 3 easy steps
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Kosher Dairy
- Box Tops for Education Participating Product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Rolled Oats, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.