Betty Crocker™ Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

17.5 ozUPC: 0001600030790
Product Details

Betty Crocker Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix helps you make delicious fresh out of the oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.

  • Ready in 3 easy steps
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Kosher Dairy
  • Box Tops for Education Participating Product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Rolled Oats, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
