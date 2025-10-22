Betty Crocker Oatmeal Cookie Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker Oatmeal Cookie Mix helps you make delicious fresh out of the oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.
- NO colors
- NO artificial flavors
- NO preservatives
- Kosher Dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Rolled Oats, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt, Cinnamon
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
