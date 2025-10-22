Betty Crocker Oatmeal Cookie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Oatmeal Cookie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Oatmeal Cookie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Oatmeal Cookie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Betty Crocker Oatmeal Cookie Mix

17.5 ozUPC: 0001600030140
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Betty Crocker Oatmeal Cookie Mix helps you make delicious fresh out of the oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.

  • NO colors
  • NO artificial flavors
  • NO preservatives
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar11g
Protein1g
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Rolled Oats, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt, Cinnamon

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More