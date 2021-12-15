Ingredients

Potatoes*, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Salt, Modified Whey, Parmesan Cheese* (Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Garlic*, Spice, Whey*, Parsley*, Thyme*, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Buttermilk*, Citric Acid, Basil*, Oregano*, Rosemary*, Sodium Phosphate, Color (Annatto and Turmeric Extract), Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More