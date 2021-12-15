Betty Crocker Parmesan & Herb Crispy Skillet Potatoes
Product Details
Inspired by classic recipes, Betty Crocker Crispy Skillet Potatoes Parmesan & Herb are golden, pan-fried thinly sliced potatoes that crisp up quickly and consistently in 20 minutes. These 100% real, skin-on potatoes deliver the balanced and developed flavor of sliced and seasoned fresh potatoes families love with a fraction of the complexity.
- Ready in 20 minutes
- In a rich, creamy cheese sauce
- Made with 100% Real Sliced Potatoes
- 100% American Grown Potatoes
- Add Milk and Butter
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes*, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Salt, Modified Whey, Parmesan Cheese* (Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Garlic*, Spice, Whey*, Parsley*, Thyme*, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Buttermilk*, Citric Acid, Basil*, Oregano*, Rosemary*, Sodium Phosphate, Color (Annatto and Turmeric Extract), Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
