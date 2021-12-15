Betty Crocker Parmesan & Herb Crispy Skillet Potatoes Perspective: front
Betty Crocker Parmesan & Herb Crispy Skillet Potatoes
Betty Crocker Parmesan & Herb Crispy Skillet Potatoes
Betty Crocker Parmesan & Herb Crispy Skillet Potatoes
Betty Crocker Parmesan & Herb Crispy Skillet Potatoes
Betty Crocker Parmesan & Herb Crispy Skillet Potatoes
Betty Crocker Parmesan & Herb Crispy Skillet Potatoes

4.2 ozUPC: 0001600015444
Product Details

Inspired by classic recipes, Betty Crocker Crispy Skillet Potatoes Parmesan & Herb are golden, pan-fried thinly sliced potatoes that crisp up quickly and consistently in 20 minutes. These 100% real, skin-on potatoes deliver the balanced and developed flavor of sliced and seasoned fresh potatoes families love with a fraction of the complexity.

  • Ready in 20 minutes
  • In a rich, creamy cheese sauce
  • Made with 100% Real Sliced Potatoes
  • 100% American Grown Potatoes
  • Add Milk and Butter

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup as packaged (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium390mg16.96%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium140mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes*, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Salt, Modified Whey, Parmesan Cheese* (Part Skim Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Garlic*, Spice, Whey*, Parsley*, Thyme*, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Buttermilk*, Citric Acid, Basil*, Oregano*, Rosemary*, Sodium Phosphate, Color (Annatto and Turmeric Extract), Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
