Betty Crocker™ Peanut Butter Cookie Mix Perspective: front
Betty Crocker™ Peanut Butter Cookie Mix Perspective: back
Betty Crocker™ Peanut Butter Cookie Mix

17.5 ozUPC: 0001600030570
Product Details

With NO artificial flavors and NO colors Betty Crocker peanut butter cookie mix is delicious and packed with flavor that both kids and adults will love.

  • Ready in 3 easy steps
  • No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
  • Kosher Dairy
  • Box Tops for EducationParticipating Product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3tbsp. mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Iron0.7mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Dextrose, Hydrogenated Canola and Cottonseed Oil, Salt), Palm Oil, Baking Soda, Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible