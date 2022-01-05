Betty Crocker™ Peanut Butter Cookie Mix
Product Details
With NO artificial flavors and NO colors Betty Crocker peanut butter cookie mix is delicious and packed with flavor that both kids and adults will love.
- Ready in 3 easy steps
- No Artificial Sweeteners or High Fructose Corn Syrup
- No Artificial Colors, Flavors or Preservatives
- Kosher Dairy
- Box Tops for EducationParticipating Product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Dextrose, Hydrogenated Canola and Cottonseed Oil, Salt), Palm Oil, Baking Soda, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More