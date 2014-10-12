Ingredients

Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Dextrose, Hydrogenated Canola and Cottonseed Oil, Salt), Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Whey, Egg Yolk, Baking Soda, Salt, Color Added, Sodium Silicoaluminate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

