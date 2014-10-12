Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Snack Size Cookie Mix Perspective: front
Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Snack Size Cookie Mix Perspective: back
Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Snack Size Cookie Mix Perspective: left
Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Snack Size Cookie Mix Perspective: right
Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Snack Size Cookie Mix Perspective: top
Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Snack Size Cookie Mix Perspective: bottom
Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Snack Size Cookie Mix

7.2 ozUPC: 0001600045705
Betty Crocker Peanut Butter Snack Size Cookie Mix helps you make delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies that everyone will love. It goes from bowl to oven in minutes for that home baked cookie experience.

  • Kosher dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4tbsp mix (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
Iron0.9mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Peanut Butter (Peanuts, Dextrose, Hydrogenated Canola and Cottonseed Oil, Salt), Palm Oil, Corn Syrup, Whey, Egg Yolk, Baking Soda, Salt, Color Added, Sodium Silicoaluminate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

