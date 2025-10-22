Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix Perspective: front
Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix Perspective: back
Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix Perspective: left
Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix Perspective: right
Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix

21.5 ozUPC: 0001600043970
Product Details

Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix helps you make a perfect home-baked dessert. The first ingredient is real crushed pineapple.

  • Real Pineapple
  • Just add butter, water, and eggs
  • Bowl to oven in minutes
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (102 g)
Amount per serving
Calories350
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.08%
Total Carbohydrate64g21.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar44g
Protein1g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crushed Pineapple in Extra Heavy Syrup (Crushed Pineapple, Sugar, Water, Citric Acid), Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Dextrose, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
