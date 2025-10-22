Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix
Product Details
Betty Crocker Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Mix helps you make a perfect home-baked dessert. The first ingredient is real crushed pineapple.
- Real Pineapple
- Just add butter, water, and eggs
- Bowl to oven in minutes
- Kosher Dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Crushed Pineapple in Extra Heavy Syrup (Crushed Pineapple, Sugar, Water, Citric Acid), Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Dextrose, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More