Ingredients

Crushed Pineapple in Extra Heavy Syrup (Crushed Pineapple, Sugar, Water, Citric Acid), Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Corn Starch, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Dextrose, Salt, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible