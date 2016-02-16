Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Corn Syrup, Palm Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Distilled Monoglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Dicalcium Phosphate, Wheat Starch, Artificial Flavor, Color Added.Freshness Preserved by Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.