Betty Crocker™ Pound Cake Mix

16 ozUPC: 0001600045410
Product Details

Betty Crocker Pound Cake Mix helps you easily make this classic dessert at home.

  • Just add butter, water, and eggs
  • Bowl to oven in minutes
  • Kosher Dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125package (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate47g17.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar27g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Corn Syrup, Palm Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Corn Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Distilled Monoglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Dicalcium Phosphate, Wheat Starch, Artificial Flavor, Color Added.Freshness Preserved by Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

