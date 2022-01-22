Betty Crocker™ Scalloped Potatoes Value Size Perspective: front
Betty Crocker™ Scalloped Potatoes Value Size Perspective: back
Betty Crocker™ Scalloped Potatoes Value Size Perspective: left
Betty Crocker™ Scalloped Potatoes Value Size Perspective: right
Betty Crocker™ Scalloped Potatoes Value Size Perspective: top
Betty Crocker™ Scalloped Potatoes Value Size

7.1 ozUPC: 0001600027486
Product Details

Real scalloped potatoes in a creamy sauce seasoned to perfection. These 100% American Grown Potatoes make a perfect side dish for your family meal.

  • Add Milk and Butter
  • Made with 100% Real Sliced Potatoes
  • 100% American Grown Potatoes

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup as packaged (26 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg19.13%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron290mg1610%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes*, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Salt, Potassium Phosphate.Contains 0.5% or Less of: Monosodium Glutamate, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Whey, Paprika, Whey Protein Concentrate, Celery*, Onion*, Wheat Starch, Natural Flavor, Mono and Diglycerides, Soy Flour, Palm Oil, Nonfat Milk, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Calcium Lactate, Spice, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Enzyme Modified Cream, Color (Yellow Lakes 5 & 6, Beta Carotene), Blue Cheese* (Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Soy Lecithin, Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate, Sodium Phosphate.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More