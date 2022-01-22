Ingredients

Potatoes*, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Salt, Potassium Phosphate.Contains 0.5% or Less of: Monosodium Glutamate, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Soybean and/or Sunflower Oil), Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Whey, Paprika, Whey Protein Concentrate, Celery*, Onion*, Wheat Starch, Natural Flavor, Mono and Diglycerides, Soy Flour, Palm Oil, Nonfat Milk, Lactic Acid, Yeast Extract, Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Calcium Lactate, Spice, Silicon Dioxide (Anticaking Agent), Enzyme Modified Cream, Color (Yellow Lakes 5 & 6, Beta Carotene), Blue Cheese* (Milk, Salt, Cheese Cultures, Enzymes), Enzyme Modified Blue Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Soy Lecithin, Disodium Inosinate and Guanylate, Sodium Phosphate.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Bisulfite.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.