Betty Crocker™ Sugar Cookie Mix
Product Details
Enjoy melt-in-your-mouth cookies with perfect edges in three easy steps with Betty Crocker Sugar Cookie Mix. Simply mix with softened butter and egg, drop onto a cookie sheet and bake, for the delicious taste of homemade cookies. And if you want cutout sugar cookies for decorating, all you have to do is add a little more flour. This cookie dough mix makes about three dozen two-inch cookies. Use this cookie baking mix as is or explore Betty Crocker recipes for a new take on this classic dessert.
- A classic and delicious treat that’s fun to make and decorate
- A quick dessert that goes from bowl to oven in minutes
- Bake classic sugar cookies or use the mix as the base for other creative recipes
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Palm Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More