Betty Crocker™ Super Moist Rainbow Chip Cake Mix
Product Details
Bowl to oven in minutes! Thank you for welcoming us into your home. We hope what’s inside this box helps you bring more love to your table.
- There's pudding in the mix!
- Makes one 13" x 9" pan
- Kosher dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Distilled Monoglycerides, Dicalcium Phosphate, Corn Cereal, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Color (Yellows 5 & 6, Red 40, Blue 1)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
