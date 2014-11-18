Betty Crocker Super Moist Spice Cake Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Super Moist Spice Cake Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Super Moist Spice Cake Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Betty Crocker Super Moist Spice Cake Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Betty Crocker Super Moist Spice Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0001600040998
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Bowl to oven in minutes! Thank you for welcoming us into your home. We hope what’s inside this box helps you bring more love to your table.

  • There's pudding in the mix!
  • Makes one 13" x 9" pan
  • Kosher dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Potassium30mg0.86%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Corn Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Monocalcium Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Cinnamon, Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Spices, Propylene Glycol Mono and Diesters of Fatty Acids, Salt, Distilled Monoglycerides, Dicalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Color Added

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More