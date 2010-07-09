Ingredients

Cherry Filling ( Fruit Juice Concentrate [ Pineapple , Peach , Apple , Pear ] , Cherries , Apples , Tapioca Starch , Water , Natural Flavor , Pectin , Citric Acid , Locust Bean Gum , Red Cabbage Extract for Color , Red Beet Juice Concentrate and Annatto for Color ) , Oats , Gluten Free Flour Blend ( Potato Starch , Brown Rice Flour , Sorghum Flour , Tapioca Starch ) , Brown Rice Syrup , Grape Juice , Dietary Tapioca Fiber , Safflower Oil , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Sea Salt , Cinnamon , Leavening ( Baking Soda ) , Ginger .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Oats. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

