Ingredients

Agave Syrup Organic , Cashews Butter , Macadamia Nut Butter , Whey Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Concentrated , Whey Protein Hydrolysate ) , Whey Protein Crisps ( Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Tapioca Starch , Calcium Carbonate ) , Inulin ( Dietary Fiber ) , Rice Bran Solubles , Coconut Unsweetened , Xylitol , Arabic Gum , Flavors Natural Coconut , Vanilla Pure , Pecans , Walnuts , Almonds , Guar Gum , Salt Sea , Tocopherols Mixed Vitamin E , Grapefruit Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More