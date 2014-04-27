Betty Lou's Coconut Macadamia Nuts About Energy Balls
Product Details
Made with crunchy nuts, gluten-free oats, and unrefined sweeteners, Nuts About Energy Balls are packed with the nourishment you need to help keep you going throughout your day. Betty Lou's always uses the best, cutting edge ingredients when crafting their products because they believe that natural ingredients not only taste better but also make you feel better. Great on-the-go or as a snack, these snacks are made with great stuff to bring you a great day that we think you'll be nuts about, too.
- With Coconut, Cashews, & Macadamias
- 10G Protein
- Vegetarian
- Gluten-Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Agave Syrup Organic , Cashews Butter , Macadamia Nut Butter , Whey Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Concentrated , Whey Protein Hydrolysate ) , Whey Protein Crisps ( Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Tapioca Starch , Calcium Carbonate ) , Inulin ( Dietary Fiber ) , Rice Bran Solubles , Coconut Unsweetened , Xylitol , Arabic Gum , Flavors Natural Coconut , Vanilla Pure , Pecans , Walnuts , Almonds , Guar Gum , Salt Sea , Tocopherols Mixed Vitamin E , Grapefruit Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Cashew and Cashew Products,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Walnut and Walnut Products,Macadamia Nut and Macadamia Nut Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pecan Nut and Pecan Nut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Queensland Nut and Queensland Nut Products,Almond and Almond Products,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More