Ingredients

Apricots Filling ( Fruit Juice Concentrate [ Pears , Pineapple , Apples , Peaches ] , Apricots , Inulin , Tapioca Starch , Apples Powder , Flavors Natural , Apricots Juice Concentrate , Water , Turmeric , and , Annatto Extract , Color(s) , Citric Acid , Locust Bean Gum , Pectin ) , Fruitrim ( Fruit Juice , Grains Dextrin Natural ) , Oats Gluten Free , Flour Blend Gluten Free ( Potatoes Starch , Rice Brown Flour , Sorghum Flour Stone Ground , Tapioca Flour ) , Safflower Oil , Inulin , Water , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Sea Salt , Cinnamon , Baking Soda ( Leavening ) , Ginger

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Oats,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

