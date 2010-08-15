Betty Lou's Gluten Free Apricot Fruit Bars Perspective: front
Betty Lou's Gluten Free Apricot Fruit Bars

12 ct / 2 ozUPC: 0001607361222
Product Details

Fruity filing inside a tasty, flaky crust - wholesome goodness that takes you back home with every bite!

 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate39g13%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar21g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apricots Filling ( Fruit Juice Concentrate [ Pears , Pineapple , Apples , Peaches ] , Apricots , Inulin , Tapioca Starch , Apples Powder , Flavors Natural , Apricots Juice Concentrate , Water , Turmeric , and , Annatto Extract , Color(s) , Citric Acid , Locust Bean Gum , Pectin ) , Fruitrim ( Fruit Juice , Grains Dextrin Natural ) , Oats Gluten Free , Flour Blend Gluten Free ( Potatoes Starch , Rice Brown Flour , Sorghum Flour Stone Ground , Tapioca Flour ) , Safflower Oil , Inulin , Water , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Sea Salt , Cinnamon , Baking Soda ( Leavening ) , Ginger

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Oats,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
