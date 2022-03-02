Ingredients

Strawberry Fruit Filling ( Fruit Juice Concentrate [ Pears , Pineapple , Apples , Peaches ] , Apples Powder , Inulin [ Dietary Fiber ] , Tapioca Starch , Strawberries , Flavors Natural , Apples , Water , Pectin , Citric Acid , Beets Juice Concentrate Red , Color(s) , Locust Bean Gum , Cabbage Extract Red Color , Annatto Color ) , Fruitrim ( Fruit Juice , Grains Dextrin Natural ) , Oats Gluten Free , Flour Blend Gluten Free ( Potatoes Starch , Rice Brown Flour , Sorghum Flour Stone Ground , Tapioca Flour ) , Safflower Oil , Inulin ( Dietary Fiber ) , Water , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Salt Sea , Cinnamon , Baking Soda ( Leavening ) , Ginger

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Oats,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

