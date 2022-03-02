Betty Lou's Gluten Free Fruit Bars Strawberry Perspective: front
Betty Lou's Gluten Free Fruit Bars Strawberry

12 BarsUPC: 0001607361224
Product Details

Fruity filling inside a tasty, flaky crust - wholesome goodness that takes you back home with every bite!

 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar23g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Strawberry Fruit Filling ( Fruit Juice Concentrate [ Pears , Pineapple , Apples , Peaches ] , Apples Powder , Inulin [ Dietary Fiber ] , Tapioca Starch , Strawberries , Flavors Natural , Apples , Water , Pectin , Citric Acid , Beets Juice Concentrate Red , Color(s) , Locust Bean Gum , Cabbage Extract Red Color , Annatto Color ) , Fruitrim ( Fruit Juice , Grains Dextrin Natural ) , Oats Gluten Free , Flour Blend Gluten Free ( Potatoes Starch , Rice Brown Flour , Sorghum Flour Stone Ground , Tapioca Flour ) , Safflower Oil , Inulin ( Dietary Fiber ) , Water , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Salt Sea , Cinnamon , Baking Soda ( Leavening ) , Ginger

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Oats,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
