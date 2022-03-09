Ingredients

Low Glycemic , Protein Blend ( Whey Protein Concentrate , Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Rice Brown Organic , Powder , Fibersource Plus ( Fibersol 2 , Fiber Glucomannan , Fiber Carrageenan , Acacia Fiber , Chicory Root Fiber , Guar Gum , Fiber ) , Sunflower Oil High Oleic , CLA Conjugated Linoleic Acid , Vitamin and Mineral Blend ( Calcium Citrate , Ascorbic Acid [ Vitamin C ] , Magnesium Citrate , Potassium Chelate , Vitamin K , D Alpha Tocopherol [ Vitamin E ] , Niacinamide Vitamin B3 [ Niacin Vitamin B3 ] , Pantothenic Acid Vitamin B5 , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 [ Vitamin B12 ] , Cholecalciferol [ Vitamin D ] ) , Stevia , Lo Han Fruit Extract , Xylitol , Digestive Enzyme Blend ( Amylase , Cellulase , Lipase , Protease ) , Probiotic Blend ( L Acidophilus , and , Bifidus ) , Omega 3 Fatty Acids , Cocoa Powder , Flavors Natural , Citrus Bioflavonoids , Sea Minerals Naturally Occurring

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

