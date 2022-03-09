Betty Lou's Low Glycemic Protein Shake Chocolate
Product Details
• Amazing Taste and Good for You!
• Great for Breakfast or Between Meals
• Instantly Mixes with Cold Water
• Sugar Free with All-Natural Sweeteners
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Low Glycemic , Protein Blend ( Whey Protein Concentrate , Milk Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Isolate ) , Rice Brown Organic , Powder , Fibersource Plus ( Fibersol 2 , Fiber Glucomannan , Fiber Carrageenan , Acacia Fiber , Chicory Root Fiber , Guar Gum , Fiber ) , Sunflower Oil High Oleic , CLA Conjugated Linoleic Acid , Vitamin and Mineral Blend ( Calcium Citrate , Ascorbic Acid [ Vitamin C ] , Magnesium Citrate , Potassium Chelate , Vitamin K , D Alpha Tocopherol [ Vitamin E ] , Niacinamide Vitamin B3 [ Niacin Vitamin B3 ] , Pantothenic Acid Vitamin B5 , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 [ Vitamin B12 ] , Cholecalciferol [ Vitamin D ] ) , Stevia , Lo Han Fruit Extract , Xylitol , Digestive Enzyme Blend ( Amylase , Cellulase , Lipase , Protease ) , Probiotic Blend ( L Acidophilus , and , Bifidus ) , Omega 3 Fatty Acids , Cocoa Powder , Flavors Natural , Citrus Bioflavonoids , Sea Minerals Naturally Occurring
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More