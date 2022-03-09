Ingredients

Peanuts , Brown Rice Syrup , Grape Juice , Protein Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate , Pea Protein , Whey Protein Concentrate ) , Organic Dark Chocolate ( Organic Coconut Palm Sugar , Organic Cocoa Liquor , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Cocoa Powder , Sunflower Lecithin ) , Whey Protein Crisps ( Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Tapioca Starch , Calcium Carbonate , Sunflower Lecithin ) , Oats , Dietary ( Tapioca ) , Fiber , Water , Natural Flavors , Sunflower Lecithin , Vanilla Extract , Mixed Tocopherols ( Natural Vitamin E ) , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Oats,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

