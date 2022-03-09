Betty Lou's Nuts About Energy Balls Perspective: front
Made with crunchy nuts, gluten-free oats, and unrefined sweeteners, Nuts About Energy Balls are packed with the nourishment you need to help keep you going throughout your day. Betty Lou's always uses the best, cutting-edge ingredients when crafting their products because they believe that natural ingredients not only taste better but also make you feel better. Great on-the-go or as a snack, these snacks are made with great stuff to bring you a great day that we think you'll be nuts about, too!

  • With Peanuts, Dark Chocolate, & Sea Salt
  • 12G Protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Vegetarian

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar11g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts , Brown Rice Syrup , Grape Juice , Protein Blend ( Whey Protein Isolate , Pea Protein , Whey Protein Concentrate ) , Organic Dark Chocolate ( Organic Coconut Palm Sugar , Organic Cocoa Liquor , Organic Cocoa Butter , Organic Cocoa Powder , Sunflower Lecithin ) , Whey Protein Crisps ( Whey Protein Isolate , Whey Protein Concentrate , Tapioca Starch , Calcium Carbonate , Sunflower Lecithin ) , Oats , Dietary ( Tapioca ) , Fiber , Water , Natural Flavors , Sunflower Lecithin , Vanilla Extract , Mixed Tocopherols ( Natural Vitamin E ) , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Peas and Pea Products,Oats,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

